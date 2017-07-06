SC Receives Grant to Help Incarcerated Veterans get Back on their Feet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Some incarcerated South Carolina veterans are getting back on their feet, thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Wednesday that North Charleston-based nonprofit Military Community Connection of South Carolina is getting more than $400,000 over the next year to expand efforts to help veterans find a job and a place to live.

The funding comes from a program intended to help homeless vets get off the streets. Military Community Connection says it will focus on helping veterans who are leaving prison return to society on stable footing.

The program centers on MacDougall Correctional Institution, which has a special wing for veterans. Two other groups in Columbia are also getting Labor Department funding to help homeless vets find jobs.