Deputies: Man leaves Wounded Girlfriend in Wheelchair at Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ Investigators say they are trying to figure out who shot a woman whose body was left in a wheelchair by her boyfriend inside a South Carolina hospital.

Authorities said 20-year-old Mayra Sanchez was pronounced dead by doctors after she was found around 4:30 a.m. Friday at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

Richland County deputies said they charged her boyfriend, 23-year-old Albertus Lewis, with obstruction of justice for leaving her at the hospital.

But Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release that investigators need more information to determine who shot Sanchez.

Coroner Gary Watts says Sanchez was shot in the head.

It wasn’t known if Lewis had a lawyer.