Escaped Inmate Captured in Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Prison officials in South Carolina say an inmate has been captured in Texas after his second escape from a maximum security prison. The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message around early Friday that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey is in custody. Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where in Texas that Causey was found.

