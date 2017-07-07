Fireflies Avoid Sweep in Augusta Series Finale

AUGUSTA, GA (Fireflies) – Brandon Brosher broke a 1-1 tie with a solo homer in extras, which proved to be the difference Thursday night at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The Fireflies outlasted the GreenJackets 2-1 in 10 innings. Brosher finished with his first three-hit game of the season.

This was not the first time Brosher did something like this. The 22-year-old cracked a 7-7 tie with a solo blast in the 10th frame against Hagerstown last month. This propelled the squad to an 8-7 win on the road.

The bullpen was a vital part of Columbia’s (6-8, 46-36) success against Augusta (7-8, 30-50). The Fireflies used four relievers in this game. Adam Atkins was the first and finished with a career-high 3.1 scoreless frames. Joe Zanghifollowed that up with 2.2 innings and allowed just one run. The third reliever, Matt Poebereyko (W, 1-0), made his fourth appearance for the club and did not give up a run in 2.1 innings. Adonis Uceta pitched the 10th and picked up his team-leading 10th save of the season. The right-hander has not yielded a run over his previous 23.1 stanzas.

Thomas Szapucki did not last an inning for Columbia and only tossed 14 pitches in his sixth start of the season. The southpaw was removed from the game after an injury.

The Fireflies jumped on the board first in the third frame. Vinny Siena hit a ground ball towards third base – which acted as a swinging bunt – and reached with an infield single. Siena advanced to second base on a passed ball. The 23-year-old moved to third on Jacob Zanon’s groundout. Andres Gimenez gave the visitors a 1-0 edge with a sacrifice fly, scoring Siena.

Columbia had many opportunities to score in this contest, but couldn’t capitalize. The visitors had at least one runner at second base in five straight innings (fifth to the ninth) and left them stranded.

The Fireflies continue their road trip to Charleston, SC and begin a four-game series with the RiverDogs on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Park. Righty Thomas McIlraith (2-0, 0.00) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Nick Green (4-6, 3.95) is set to pitch for Charleston.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.