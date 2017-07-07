Former Hostage Jack Swerling Reacts To Jimmy Causey’s Capture

Everyone is relieved Jimmy Causey is off the streets again, but no one is more thankful than Jack Swerling.

Swerling and his family were held at gunpoint by Causey in 2002. Swerling spoke with us over the phone today to talk about this experience he says felt surreal.

Defense attorney Jack Swerling was called immediately Wednesday afternoon when Jimmy Causey escaped a maximum security prison for the second time.

“It was very strange, because it had happened once before, and it was sorta like like a flashback. It was hard to believe what I was being told, that he escaped again. And I have clear recollections of what happened 10-12 years ago when he escaped so… surreal is a good word for it,” Swerling said.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison after holding Swerling and his family at gunpoint in 2004. When Swerling heard Causey was on the streets again, he thought of those closest to him and needing 24-hour security.

“I think my immediate reaction was ‘oh no, how did this happen again?’ But then, ‘how are we going to go ahead and make sure everybody that’s close to me is going to be protected’ and not have to worry about him coming for us,” Swerling said.

Swerling is on a week long vacation and was out of town when he received the call saying Causey was on the loose, but he says with all of the agencies involved, he knew Causey would be caught soon.

“Well, I was very pleased to hear that he was apprehended. And I felt confident that they were going to. He had been apprehended before and he had made some mistakes and in time he would make mistakes again,” Swerling said.

Swerling says he’s not surprised Causey was found with a shotgun and a pistol and says it’s good to know that he’s off the streets once again.

“I’m just grateful he is captured and I really appreciate law enforcement and the department of corrections for doing what they do,” Swerling said.