Gamecocks to take over SEC Network July 19

For the third consecutive year, SEC Network is handing the reins over to the 14 Southeastern Conference schools for a two-week stretch. Beginning Monday, July 17, each school will exclusively program 24-hours of the network with classic games, films, ESPN original content and school-produced content.

During the SEC Network Takeover, the schools have the opportunity to create an entire day of its greatest moments. Each school’s appointed date and a preview of the original content or events that will be shown that day can be found below:

Monday, July 17 – Kentucky

o Kentucky’s upset against highly ranked Louisville in 2016

Tuesday, July 18 – Tennessee

o Tennessee breaks its 12-year losing streak against the Gators during their 2016 meeting

Wednesday, July 19 – South Carolina

o South Carolina’s men’s and women’s basketball teams remarkable run in the 2017 NCAA Championships

Thursday, July 20 – Auburn

o Auburn vs. Alabama (2013)—the “Kick Six”

Friday, July 21 – Georgia

o Vamos Perros Costa Rica (Georgia)

Saturday, July 22 – Vanderbilt

o Vanderbilt’s win over Virginia to claim their first NCAA Baseball championship (2014)

Sunday, July 23 – Texas A&M

o Aggies defeat their biggest rivals, Texas, in an emotional game after losing 12 students in a tragic bonfire accident (1999)

Monday, July 24 – Arkansas

o Arkansas’s 2012 win over Baylor to advance to the College World Series

Tuesday, July 25 – Mississippi State

o Mississippi State’s rise to the women’s basketball national championship title game, led by Morgan William’s buzzer beater shot to end UConn’s 100+ winning streak (2017)

Wednesday, July 26 – Ole Miss

o Ole Miss softball’s first-ever SEC Championship victory over LSU (2017)

Thursday, July 27 – Florida

o Florida Gators claim their first-ever baseball national championship (2017)

Friday, July 28 – Alabama

o Alabama reaches the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row and dominates Cinderella story Washington in the last ever college football game played in the Georgia Dome (2016)

Saturday, July 29 – Missouri

o Missouri defeats Syracuse in an overtime game to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in over 20 years (2007)

Sunday, July 30 – LSU

o LSU gymnastics claims another SEC Championship (2017)

In addition to taking over the television network, SEC Network’s social handles will be devoted to the appropriate school each day.