Gamecocks to take over SEC Network July 19

SID

For the third consecutive year, SEC Network is handing the reins over to the 14 Southeastern Conference schools for a two-week stretch. Beginning Monday, July 17, each school will exclusively program 24-hours of the network with classic games, films, ESPN original content and school-produced content.

During the SEC Network Takeover, the schools have the opportunity to create an entire day of its greatest moments. Each school’s appointed date and a preview of the original content or events that will be shown that day can be found below:

  • Monday, July 17Kentucky

o   Kentucky’s upset against highly ranked Louisville in 2016

  • Tuesday, July 18Tennessee

o   Tennessee breaks its 12-year losing streak against the Gators during their 2016 meeting

  • Wednesday, July 19South Carolina

o   South Carolina’s men’s and women’s basketball teams remarkable run in the 2017 NCAA Championships

  • Thursday, July 20 Auburn

o   Auburn vs. Alabama (2013)—the “Kick Six”

  • Friday, July 21Georgia

o   Vamos Perros Costa Rica (Georgia)

  • Saturday, July 22Vanderbilt

o   Vanderbilt’s win over Virginia to claim their first NCAA Baseball championship (2014)

  • Sunday, July 23Texas A&M

o   Aggies defeat their biggest rivals, Texas, in an emotional game after losing 12 students in a tragic bonfire accident (1999)

  • Monday, July 24Arkansas

o   Arkansas’s 2012 win over Baylor to advance to the College World Series

  • Tuesday, July 25Mississippi State

o   Mississippi State’s rise to the women’s basketball national championship title game, led by Morgan William’s buzzer beater shot to end UConn’s 100+ winning streak (2017)

  • Wednesday, July 26Ole Miss

o   Ole Miss softball’s first-ever SEC Championship victory over LSU (2017)

  • Thursday, July 27Florida

o   Florida Gators claim their first-ever baseball national championship (2017)

  • Friday, July 28Alabama

o   Alabama reaches the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row and dominates Cinderella story Washington in the last ever college football game played in the Georgia Dome (2016)

  • Saturday, July 29Missouri

o   Missouri defeats Syracuse in an overtime game to reach the Elite Eight for the first time in over 20 years (2007)

  • Sunday, July 30 LSU

o   LSU gymnastics claims another SEC Championship (2017)

In addition to taking over the television network, SEC Network’s social handles will be devoted to the appropriate school each day.

