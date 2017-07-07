Hornets sign guard Michael Carter-Williams

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Rich Cho announced today that the team has signed guard Michael Carter-Williams. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year, Carter-Williams was selected 11th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 NBA Draft and also earned All-Rookie First Team honors following his first season. In his first two seasons with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Grant Hill, Steve Francis and LeBron James as the only players to average at least 15.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds through their first two NBA seasons.

The 6-6 guard appeared in 45 games (19 starts) with Chicago during the 2016-17 season, averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest. He currently owns career averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 235 games (189 starts) over four seasons with Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Chicago.

The Syracuse product has totaled five career triple-doubles, 38 career double-doubles (20 point-assist, 18 point-rebound), 48 games with 20-plus points and four games with 30-plus points in his four-year NBA career.

Carter-Williams will wear No. 10 for the Hornets.

