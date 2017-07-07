New Soccer Rules: Silence on the Sidelines in SC this September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials at the largest youth soccer organization in South Carolina are asking parents to remain silent for a whole month while watching league games from the sidelines, following incidents of bad behavior from spectators.

The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association says the “Silent September” rules will be in effect for all league games.

The association says inappropriate heckling and poor behavior by fans prompted the rules. There can be no cheering or jeering by parents and visitors at the games, according to the memo released.

“That might be taking it a little too far.

(Parent/Coach)

“Yeah, I think it would be instructive.”

“Trying to keep running and playing instead of what my mom is saying.”

For some Soccer teams this September in South Carolina there won’t be anything to hear on the sidelines

“Yeah I think it would be very interesting to see.”

The SCYSA sent out this memo letting parents know silence is expected

“I understand what they’re trying to do because people go crazy sometimes.”

(Parent)

“I think it gives a time of reflection so that parents can understand how their words affect children.”

According to the memo- spectators will get two warnings before the ref demands that person leave.

(Parent/Coach)

“It’s not fair to the refs – they have enough to do without having to like warn people.”

“it’s a kids soccer games so I don’t know why you would be super invested.”