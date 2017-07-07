Newberry signs 6-8 Max Miller

NEWBERRY (Newberry) – Newberry head men’s basketball coach Dave Davis has signed 6-foot, 8-inch post player Max Miller, from Rockton, Illinois.

Miller led Honegah High to the 2017 Regional Championship, was a two time ALL-NIC First Team Selection, and was twice named to the Beloit Daily News All-Area Team. He shot 59 percent from the field and averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

“Max has the mentality and work ethic to become a great player at Newberry,” said Davis. “It is rare we can find a post player, willing and capable to play at our pace and we believe we have found that in Max Miller.”

Miller had 50 blocked shots this season and leaves Honegah as its all-time leader in blocks while finishing No. 2 in rebounds and No. 3 in scoring over the last 16 years. “Max is a high character, high motor player,” said Honegah coach Mike Miller (no relation). “He can impact games in a lot of different ways with his energy. He’s 6’8 and runs the floor extremely well. He has tons of upside as he has a good shooting touch that will get better.”

Newberry returns 10 players from a team that won 18 games a year ago and has a large recruiting class to push these veterans. The Wolves’ highlights from last season include handing nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial its only home loss of the season, a 22-point comeback win over Lenoir-Rhyne, and 18 made three-point field goals in an 89-point exhibition performance at Final Four participant South Carolina.