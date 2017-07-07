Plea Deal Offered to Former SC Police Officers

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina prosecutors are offering plea deals to all the four former Horry County police officers charged with sexual misconduct in office.

WPDE reports the first officer will go to trial in mid-September if Luke Green, Troy Allen Large, Todd Cox and Darryl Williams don’t accept the plea bargains. All four pleaded innocent and received bond in October.

South Carolina Attorney General’s spokesman Robert Kittle declined to offer details about the offers made to the former officers.

The officers are charged with coercing women into sex or ignoring nearly 100 cases they were supposed to be investigating. Several women have also filed lawsuits against the department.