SC GOP Chair Says He Will Buy Voter Data for White House Commission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s Republican Party is opening its wallet to provide a White House panel looking for signs of election fraud with some of the data about voters that the state’s election commission declined to produce.

South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said Thursday he will buy the voter data as state law allows and turn it over to the presidential advisory commission.

The State Election Commission says a registered South Carolina voter can buy the information for $2,500 as long as it’s not used for commercial purposes. The information includes names, addresses, voting history, date of birth, race, and gender. It doesn’t include other details the White House commission sought, like party identification and the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.