Ammonia Leak Caused Evacuation at Newberry County Plant

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO)- An ammonia leak at the Louis Rich Plant in Newberry County caused the evacuation of 200 employees Saturday Morning.

The employees that were evacuated to the Newberry County Detention Center parking lot have been cleared to return to the plant.

Newberry County and City Fire units, Newberry County Haz Mat, along with Newberry City Police, Sheriff, EMS and Rescue were on the scene assisting with employee return.

Officials say the leak was contained within the plant and was isolated in short order. There was no danger to the general public, but precautions were taken in the interest of safety.