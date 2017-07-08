Attempted Armed Robbery in Columbia Sends One Person to The Hospital

COLUMBIA, SC(WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hallbrook Drive. Officers believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

One male victim is in the hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect (s), citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.