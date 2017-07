Greenlawn Memorial Park Hosts Appreciation Cookout

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Greenlawn Memorial Park is hosting a community appreciation cookout for volunteers who helped clean up hundreds of desecrated graves.

According to organizers, it will take place Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Staff will grill and serve a lunch of hamburgers and hot

dogs for free.

The event will kick off at 11:00 a.m. with a brief ceremony.