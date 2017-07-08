RCSD Investigate Shooting on Ranch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Ranch Road just after 11pm. Authorities say a man was shot in the lower body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where his conditions are unknown at this time.

