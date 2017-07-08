Yankees option former Gamecock Jordan Montgomery to Triple-A ball

NEW YORK (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Jordan Montgomery was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Saturday, but the move is only temporary.

Since Montgomery won’t pitch until after the All-Star break, the Bronx Bombers decided to call up a relief pitcher to take Montgomery’s place in order to add depth to the bullpen.

Montgomery has been solid this season for the Yanks, allowing just two earned runs on Friday night. He went 4.1 IP before a rain delay.

Overall, the Sumter High grad finishes with a very good first half of the season, posting a 3.65 ERA.