Body of Missing Benedict Student Found in Pond, Officials Say

LANCASTER, SC (WOLO)- The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body found in a pond Saturday morning is that of a missing Benedict College Student.

Jerell White, 22, was last seen at a Fourth of July party on Pleasant Road. Deputies believe there was some kind of fight there and White left, walking down the road.

The sheriff said the pond is near the fence where White was last seen.

White’s family thinks he was running from somebody after an altercation at the July 4 party he attended.

“My nephew didn’t bother anybody,” Dianne Heath, White’s aunt, said. “He was a sweet young man. He was even telling me what he was going to do for his future, but look, it was cut so short.

Benedict College released this statement regarding the news; “The Benedict College Family is heartbroken and saddened about the passing of Mr. Jerrell Ketron Eugene White. Mr. White was a native of Lancaster, South Carolina and a rising sophomore. He was a bright and talented student who will be dearly missed. Please join the Benedict College Family in praying for our fallen tiger and his family.”

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department also released a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. White’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I have spent time with his mother and other family members, and I know these last few days have been hard for them as they and authorities have searched for Mr. White. This is not the outcome any of us hoped for, but we expect the autopsy results and the SLED forensics investigation will provide answers to the questions we have about Mr. White’s disappearance and death.”