Charleston takes series from Fireflies Sunday

CHARLESTON, SC (Fireflies) – Ian Strom collected three hits and stole three bases on Sunday, but Columbia lost a tightly-contested game to Charleston, 3-2. It was Strom’s second career three-hit game. The outfielder also became the first Firefly in franchise history to swipe three bags in a game.

Sunday’s game began similarly to the night before. Charleston (12-5, 46-41) opened with scores in the first and second frames. Blake Rutherford and Ryan Lidge both singled in runs off of starter Gary Cornish (L, 1-2) and gave the home team a 2-0 lead.

Cornish – making his first start since being activated from the disabled list – settled down afterword. The right-hander lasted 4.1 innings and allowed just those two runs.

Strom produced Columbia’s (6-11, 46-39) run in the third. The Massachusetts native tripled off of Nick Nelson to begin the frame. Nelson then hurled a wild pitch that kicked to the backstop, allowing Strom to score.

Later in the fifth, Charleston stretched its lead to 3-1. Diego Castillo walked and moved into scoring position after Rutherford singled. Isiah Gilliam plated Castillo with a base hit.

Strom came through in a big way again in the eighth. With Jay Jabs at the third base (after he doubled earlier in the frame), Strom lashed a single through the right side of the diamond. It was his first RBI as a Firefly.

Luis Carpio also tallied a multi-hit game. Columbia’s shortstop finished with two singles and a pair of stolen bases. As a team, Columbia posted a single-game record six stolen bases.

The Fireflies must win on Monday to avoid the four-game sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, and right-hander Gabriel Llanes (4-6, 3.22) starts for Columbia. He faces righty Rony Garcia (0-0, 5.40) for Charleston.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 6:45 p.m.