Columbia Walmart Supercenter First in SC to Debut Pickup Tower

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- A Midlands Walmart unveiled a new feature that will make ordering online a lot easier for residents.

The remodel of the Walmart Supercenter at 7520 Garners Ferry Road is complete and it’s the first store in South Carolina to debut the company’s new Pickup Tower technology.

These 16-foot tall structures function like high-tech vending machines and can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute.

To use the Pickup Tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.

When the item arrives at the local store, an associate loads it into the Pickup Tower and the customer retrieves by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. Pickup Towers are the latest example of Walmart’s commitment to digital acceleration and innovation, as well as convenience, helping customers save time and shop however, whenever, wherever they want.