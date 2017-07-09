RCSD Saves Child After High Speed Chase

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A father is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase and putting his 2-year-old daughter in danger.

The incident was capture on the A&E TV Show “Live PD,” on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Furwood Circle and observed an SUV take off at a high rate of speed. When deputies attempted to pull the car over the suspect continued to go faster.

Deputies say the suspect,Bryan Martin,22,turned onto North Main and Elmore, flipped the car, and got out while holding a small child in his arms.

Video captured Martin still trying to fight with deputies, however they were able to place him in handcuffs.

Investigators say the child was taken to the hospital for observation but suffered no injuries.

Martin now faces child endangerment, simple possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving under suspension third offense, failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, and resisting arrest.