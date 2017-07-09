Gamecocks release preseason depth chart

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With SEC Media Days this week, the Gamecocks released a 2017 preseason depth chart Sunday night.

No major surprises. USC has not named a starting running back. On the preseason depth chart, Rico Dowdle, transfer Ty’Son Williams and A.J. Turner are all listed as projected starters.

Carolina will look at a whole new special teams unit, losing USC’s all-time scoring leader Elliott Fry (kicker), Sean Kelly (punter) and long-snapper Drew Williams. According to USC, Alexander Woznick will get the start at kicker, Joseph Charlton OR Michael Almond will punt and Ben Asbury OR Harrison Freeman will serve as USC’s long-snapper.

Here’s the rest of the depth chart: