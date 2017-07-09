Man Proposes While Being Arrested, Girlfriend Says Yes

An Oklahoma man wanted to propose to his girlfriend on the 4th of July and he wasn’t going to let his arrest stop him.

In a moment captured on police body cam footage, Brandon Thompson dropped down on one knee to pop the question, even though he’d been handcuffed by police due to six felony warrants.

Thompson asked officers if he could do so before being taken to jail and they obliged.

“It’s not every day you get asked to let a marriage proposal happen after making an arrest on the soon-to-be groom. But it happened!” the Muskogee Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The video has been viewed more than 11,000 times.

“He got down on one knee. He did his thing. His mom brought the ring out and then he went to jail,” Officer Lincoln Anderson told InsideEdition.com.

And his girlfriend said yes.

It’s not clear if the two have set a wedding date, but at least they’ve got the moment on tape.

Thompson’s arrest is related to charges including possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and failure to appear in court, according to NBC.