SC Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ A prosecutor says a man who strangled a woman in front of her 8-year-old great-granddaughter during a burglary has been sentenced to life in prison.

Solicitor Dan Johnson said a Richland County jury found 44-year-old James Heyward guilty of murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges in a six-day trial this week.

Johnson says Heyward demanded money and jewelry after breaking in 76-year-old Alice Tollison’s Columbia home in October 2015.

Johnson says Tollison’s great-granddaughter walked in and Heyward made her sit in a chair, put his gun on a table and strangled Tollison.

The solicitor said in a news release Heyward tied the girl up, but she managed to call 911 while still bound after he left.

Johnson says Heyward’s DNA was found under Tollison’s fingernails and on her neck.