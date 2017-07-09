Tim Tebow now on eight-game hit streak for St. Lucie Mets

JUPITER, Fla. (Mets) – The St. Lucie Mets took a tough 2-1 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday at Roger Dean Stadium.

The key sequence came in the eighth inning when the Mets loaded the bases with no outs and could not score. John Mora grounded to shortstop Cleulius Rondone, who made an off balance throw home to force out Tim Tebow. Anthony Dimino then popped out to shallow left field and runners had to hold. Finally, Tyler Kinley came out of the bullpen and struck out Jhoan Urena to end the inning and keep Jupiter up 2-1.

The Hammerheads broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh. Mets starter Nabil Crismatt issued a four-pitch walk to Stone Garrett and Dexter Kjerstad laced a double to bring in Garrett for a 2-1 lead.

Crismatt pitched well. He struck out nine batters over 6.1 innings. He scattered six hits and two runs while walking two.

The Hammerheads jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Major League rehabber Miguel Rojas was hit by a pitch. He scored after back-to-back singles John Silviano and Dustin Geiger.

Hammerheads starter Ben Meyer dominated the Mets. He gave up just two hits and one run over seven strong innings. He retired the last 15 Mets he faced. The only run he allowed came on a RBI ground out by Dimino that tied the game 1-1 in the third.

Tebow started the ill-fated Mets rally in the eighth with a single. That extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has reached safely in all 13 games.

Urena went 1 for 4 with his 26th double of the season.

Felipe Gonzalez retired the Mets in order in the ninth for his second save.

The Mets (5-12, 38-47) and Hammerheads (7-9, 41-44) conclude their four-game series at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday at 6:30 p.m.