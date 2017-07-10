Columbia Mayor to Host Drills and Skills

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation will host a press conference to announce the 8th Annual Drills & Skills Clinics for youth ages 6-13.

“Drills and Skills has become an exciting tradition for our young leaders, and it represents the investment we are willing to make in their development,” said Mayor Benjamin. “In addition to the promotion of healthy activity, it gives kids a chance to sharpen their skills and learn new sports.”

The event takes place Monday at 11am.

