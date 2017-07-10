Alshon Jeffery to Host 1st Annual Free Youth Football Camp in St. Matthews

Columbia, SC – Former South Carolina Gamecock All -American and now Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Wide Receiver, Alshon Jeffery will host his 1st Annual free youth football camp and community fun on Saturday July 22, 2017 at the Calhoun County High School football stadium. The camp is free for ages 6-14 and will be held from 9AM-11: 30AM with on site registration starting at 8:00AM. All campers will receive a free T-shirt and autograph from Alshon.

The day will also include a community fun day and back to school bash in partnership with the Calhoun County School District from 12PM-4PM. There will be free food, vendors, giveaways, games, and fun for the entire family.

“I look forward to coming home to host my 1stAnnual youth football camp and back to school community fun day,” said Jeffery. This is truly an opportunity for me to give back and be a blessing to the community I love so much. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with the Calhoun County School District and many others to make all of this possible. It will be a full day of fun and activities for the entire family.”

WHO: Former South Carolina Gamecock All American and Philadelphia Eagle All Pro Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery

WHAT: 1st Annual Youth Football Camp & Back To School Community Fun Day

WHEN: Saturday July 22nd, 2017

Camp Registration: 8:00AM

Camp Activities: 9AM-11: 30AM

Back To School Fun Day: 12PM-4PM

WHERE: Calhoun County High School Football Stadium

(150 Saints Ave, St Matthews, SC 29135)