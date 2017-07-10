City of Columbia Assisting Residents Impacted by Historic Flood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The city of Columbia is helping assist people who are still impacted by the October 2015 floods with a series of workshops.

“It’s really scary to see that you have mold all around your house,” Columbia resident, Rhonda West said.

West is a single parent who had to dig deep to find the thousands of dollars it took to fix her home after the historic floods.

“I went through my retirement to get it fixed, because that’s the only way I knew how to hurry up and get it done,” West said.

West like many Columbia homeowners saw their streets turn into rivers in a matter of seconds. Fast forward to two years later and many residents are still without their home.

The city of Columbia is stepping up and stepping in.

“It’s been along time, so we’re telling them what documentation and paper work they need to have available,” Director of Community Development, Gloria Saeed said. “We’re setting appointments so they can meet with a case manager one on one so we can really determine what their unmet needs are.”

On Monday the city held two community outreach meetings and allowed residents to voice their concerns.

City officials informed residents about a program designed to help.

“We received $19 million from the federal government to assist people who have unmet needs from the October 2015 floods,” Saeed said,

The money will help repair the damage still left behind.

” I’m just one person I can’t do it. I need some assistance, I really do,” West said.

If you missed Mondays meeting, here is a list of the next upcoming sessions.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

12 noon – 1:30 p.m.

2111 Simpkins Lane (Cecil Tillis Center)

Monday, July 17, 2017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1650 Park Circle (Lourie Center)

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

12 noon – 1:30 p.m.

1650 Park Circle (Lourie Center)

Monday, July 24, 2017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

2111 Simpkins Lane (Cecil Tillis Center)

Monday, July 31, 2017

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1113 Parkside Drive (Earlewood Park)

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

12 noon – 1:30 p.m.

1113 Parkside Drive (Earlewood Park)