Clemson baseball signs 13 players

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 13 players to the program on Monday . Assistant coaches Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See along with Lee all contributed to the signing class, which is rated No. 12 in the nation by Perfect Game. All 13 signees are slated to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2018 season.

“We are very excited about this recruiting class,” said Lee, who completed his second season at Clemson in 2017. “Bradley LeCroy and Andrew See have done an incredible job of bringing in high-level talent and quality people into our program. We believe we have addressed some immediate needs within this goup of players.

“We also believe that we signed some of the upper-echolon players in several states, including South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, California and Michigan.”

Twelve of the 13 signees will be freshmen in the 2018 season. Two-way players Bryce Bowen (LHP/1B), Bryce Teodosio (OF/LHP) and Sam Weatherly (LHP/OF/1B) join position players Matthew Cooper (C/OF/1B), Drew Donathan (C), Sam Hall (INF/OF), Justin Hawkins (INF), Elijah Henderson (INF/OF), Bo Majkowski (OF) and Kier Meredith (OF) along with righthanders Holt Jones, Connor O’Rear and Spencer Strider, who was a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Majkowski is the son of former NFL quarterback Don Majkowski, who passed for 12,700 yards and 66 touchdowns with the Packers, Colts and Lions from 1987-96.

Three Tiger signees were selected in the June 2017 MLB draft. Weatherly was drafted in the 27th round by the Blue Jays, Meredith was selected in the 28th round by the Cubs and Strider was chosen in the 35th round by the Indians.