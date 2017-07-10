Columbia Mayor Kicks off Drills and Skills Program
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is kicking off Summer Camp.
Monday , the Mayor was at Charles Drew Wellness center to announce the sign up has begun for the Drills and Skills event in the city.
This is the 8th year for the camp.
The Summer Sports Camps give children an opportunity to take part in everything from Football to Cheerleading.
Information from the City of Columbia:
This year, the Drills & Skills Clinics will include two instructional sessions, for one week in both July and August. Youth will have the opportunity to expand their skills in the following sports: basketball, tennis, golf, soccer, flag football and cheerleading.
The clinics will be held July 17 – 21 and August 7 – 11 at various locations across the City. The clinics are free and open to ages 6-13.
The clinics will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
First Session: July 17 – 21
Cheerleading
Ages 6-13:
Charles R. Drew Wellness Center gym,
2101 Walker Solomon Way
Golf
Boys and girls ages 6-13:
James E. Clyburn Golf Center,
2091 Slighs Avenue
Flag Football
Boys and girls ages 6-13:
Charles R. Drew Wellness Center green space,
2101 Walker Solomon Way
Registration for the first session ends Wednesday, July 12.
Second Session: August 7 – 11
Tennis and Soccer
Boys and girls ages 6-13:
Greenview Park,
6700 David Street
Basketball
Boys and girls ages 6-9:
Hyatt Park,
950 Jackson Avenue
Boys and girls ages 10-13:
Greenview Park,
6700 David Street