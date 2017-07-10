Columbia Mayor Kicks off Drills and Skills Program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is kicking off Summer Camp.

Monday , the Mayor was at Charles Drew Wellness center to announce the sign up has begun for the Drills and Skills event in the city.

This is the 8th year for the camp.

The Summer Sports Camps give children an opportunity to take part in everything from Football to Cheerleading.

Information from the City of Columbia:

This year, the Drills & Skills Clinics will include two instructional sessions, for one week in both July and August. Youth will have the opportunity to expand their skills in the following sports: basketball, tennis, golf, soccer, flag football and cheerleading.

The clinics will be held July 17 – 21 and August 7 – 11 at various locations across the City. The clinics are free and open to ages 6-13.

The clinics will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

First Session: July 17 – 21

Cheerleading

Ages 6-13:

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center gym,

2101 Walker Solomon Way

Golf

Boys and girls ages 6-13:

James E. Clyburn Golf Center,

2091 Slighs Avenue

Flag Football

Boys and girls ages 6-13:

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center green space,

2101 Walker Solomon Way

Registration for the first session ends Wednesday, July 12.

Second Session: August 7 – 11

Tennis and Soccer

Boys and girls ages 6-13:

Greenview Park,

6700 David Street

Basketball

Boys and girls ages 6-9:

Hyatt Park,

950 Jackson Avenue

Boys and girls ages 10-13:

Greenview Park,

6700 David Street