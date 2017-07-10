Deputies: Man Sexually Assaulted Young Girl for 5 Years

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A 50-year-old Columbia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexual assaulting a young girl over the course of five years.

Charles Branham is charged with first and second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of kidnapping.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road on June 1 on a report that an 11-year-old girl had been touched inappropriately by Branham, authorities say.

Investigators say they were able to determined that Branham had been sexually assaulting the victim since she was 6 years old.

Branham is also facing additional charges in Fairfield County.

He is currently being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

