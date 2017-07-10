Ohio man reportedly missing in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators say they are looking for an Ohio man with possible mental issues who went missing last week.

Investigators say Anthony Scott Sizemore, 41, was reported missing on July 3 after having last been seen in the Eutawville area.

Family members told investigators that Sizemore traveled from Ohio with a girlfriend to Orangeburg County.

Sizemore allegedly told his girlfriend that he was going to Mill Creek Bar and Grill with a friend; however, he never showed up.

Investigators say Sizemore’s girlfriend later saw him walking out of a wooded area wearing blue plaid boxers and had a T-shirt wrapped around his head and when the woman returned with clothes for the man, he was gone.

Investigators say Sizemore may be a danger and others and could possibly be carrying one or more knives.

Sizemore could be driving a brown Buick with paper license plates.

If anyone has any information on Sizemore or his possible location, they are asked to not approach him but contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

