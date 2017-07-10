S.C. Secessionist Party Rallies to Raise Temporary Confederate Flag

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Two years after it was taken down, the flag made a temporary return to the front lawn,

The South Carolina Secessionist Party held its second annual flag raising, drawing supporters from around the country to the South Carolina Statehouse, all for one purpose.

“Let us fly our flag and quit trying to step on our toes,” said David Hudler who has traveled from San Antonio to Columbia every July 10th to advocate for the flag.

The group said they want to fly the flag every year to “restore her to her rightful place.” The flag was removed after self-proclaimed White supremacist Dylann Roof shot nine Black church goers.

Rod O’Barr, who drove from Tennessee to support the group, said Roof and others in the past have misrepresented the flag. “Since the Civil War, there’s been a lot of people who have hijacked that flag and used it for improper reasons. You know, they used it for racist reasons and I don’t think that flag’s original history had anything to do with racist attitudes. It was a battle flag. Simply a battle flag representing the South,” said O’Barr.

While supporters were in front of the statehouse, Simple Justice SC, The state’s official Black Lives Matter chapter, rallied on the side of the building near the African American monument, remembering the names of the nine lives that were cut short in Charleston.

“For some the flag does represent what they consider to be culture and heritage but the way that it’s been misconstrued just has to change. Your culture and heritage should not be to the detriment of others,” said Tiffany Grant.

Advocates on both sides of the debate said they will be back every year as long as the rallies continue.