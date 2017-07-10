Senate Intel Committee to begin interviews of Trump campaign officials

ABC News

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo

The Senate Intelligence Committee staff will begin their first interviews with Trump campaign officials this week, according to a source familiar with the interview process.

The interviews come as a part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo

