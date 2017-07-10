Two local high schools to compete for $25,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (SID) — Today, Coca-Cola Consolidated announced the POWERADE® 7on7 Tournament will be coming to North Carolina, enabling athletes and coaches of select high school teams from 10 states to participate in a national tournament and a chance to win $25,000 for their high school athletic program.

“We are thrilled to welcome such talented coaches and athletes to the POWERADE® 7on7 Invitational Tournament,” said Dan Holmes, Sr. Vice President of Brand Marketing for Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We look forward to a weekend full of competition, hydration and fun.”

The POWERADE® 7on7 Tournament will be aired on various Fox Sports channels across the nation during the months of July and August, (see your local listings for specific channels and times of showings). The tournament will be filled with action and excitement as the athletes and teams are loaded with top collegiate recruits for the upcoming seasons.

The Columbia teams participating are Ridge View High School and Irmo High School.

The tournament will be held at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C. The tournament begins on July 14th and will continue through July 15th, 2017 with one team ultimately scoring the title of POWERADE® 7on7 Champion. Games begin at 9:00 AM on both Friday and Saturdaywith the tournament finals on Saturday at approximately 1:00 PM. The tournament is open to the public. Admission is $5.00 (kids admission is free).