Two Year Anniversary of Confederate Flag Removal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday marked the two year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate Flag from the South Carolina State House grounds.

The removal took place July 10, 2015 in a ceremony on the front lawn. Officers with Protective Services removed the flag from flying in front of the State House.

The flag removal was prompted by the Charleston Church Shooting and photos which surfaced, of then, accused shooter Dylann Roof with Confederate Flags.

The flag is now in the hands of those with the Confederate Relic Room, but it is not on display.