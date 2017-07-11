Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer

ABC News



Donald Trump Jr. released what he says are screen grabs of the full email chain allegedly arranging the meeting between him and a Russian attorney.

The meeting took place at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, and was arranged by Rob Goldstone, an acquaintance of Trump’s.

Trump posted a statement about the situation as well as three pages of emails between him and Goldstone, saying in the statement that he was doing so “in order to be totally transparent.”

In the chain between him and Goldstone, Goldstone describes the lawyer as “The Russian government attorney” and her name is not listed in the emails.

