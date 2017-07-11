Doorbell motion camera captures ‘person of interest’ in car break-ins, police say

1/2 Provided/Forest Acres Police Department

2/2 Provided/Forest Acres Police Department



FOREST ACRES, SC (WOLO) – Forest Acres police have released surveillance photos of a person of interest who may have information about recent car break-ins in the area.

The person was recorded on a doorbell motion camera on July 6 just before 5 a.m. peering into windows of a home in the Forest Drive and Beltine Area, police say.

Cash and other items were taken from several cars in the area around the same time, police say.

Anyone with information on the persons identity is asked to call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or to receive up to $1000 for information about the crime, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.