Emergency Personnel Train for Water Rescues in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Multiple agencies around Lexington County came together to learn new skills to keep you and your family safe this summer.

Lexington Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire and Sheriff’s Department are just a few of the agencies learning critical techniques to help save lives.

“We’re showing them how to get a victim out of the water on a backboard if they were to have a spinal injury, just think about someone diving in to a shallow spot of water, those types of incidents,” said Lt. Micah Norman of Lexington County EMS. “Down here on the end, we’re teaching people how to get a victim in the water using different techniques like rope throws and coil throws to be able to get to them and reach out and pull them in. Over here, we’re doing some team building exercises, getting our people together to work on a project.”

Officials said a key aspect of their training involves teamwork. “Each one of our marine patrol boats boats is going to be staffed with law enforcement and a paramedic or EMT. So if you have a law enforcement need out on the water, they are going to be there. If you have a medical need out on the water, we’re going to be there. So it’s really awesome teamwork that you’re seeing going behind us,” said Harrison Cahill of the County of Lexington.

Tuesday’s training session with multiple agencies happens only once a year but agencies said they do other in-service training throughout the year.