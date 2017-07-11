Governor Henry McMaster Writes Letter on Health Care Overhaul

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has written Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to tell him what the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Obama health care law should contain.

McMaster on Tuesday wrote the Kentucky Republican to consider a replacement measure that provides a “free market accommodation” for people with pre-existing conditions.

McMaster was one of the state attorneys general that sued the Obama administration over its health care law. The Republican also said he favors “reasonable caps on Medicaid spending.”

McConnell says he plans to unveil a revised health care bill Thursday with a vote on moving ahead on the measure next week. Republicans remain largely divided on the legislation.