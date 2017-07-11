Local Officials Announce Swim Safe Events

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In an effort to help curb the recent drownings in the Midlands, local law enforcement, fire and Recreation officials are joining together for Swim Safe.

The Swim Safe campaign will focus on safety in the water.

Saturday, July 15 there will be two free events at local parks.

St. Andrews Park and Eastover Park will host swim safe from 9am to Noon.

Lifeguards and other personnel will be on hand to educate families and swimmers about safety in the water, according to organizers.