Long-lost siblings meet in Charleston after life-changing Facebook post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two weeks ago today, Jason Burnette’s life changed forever, and it’s all thanks to Facebook.

After years of searching for his biological sister, it was Nicole Belkin’s Facebook post in search of him that finally connected them. Nicole arrived in Charleston on Thursday.

The two describe the experience as a moment they’ll never forget. Now that the search is finally over, they look forward to building a lifetime of memories together.

While she came in for the landing, he was just trying to stay grounded.

“I was checking the app on my phone, checking her flight, watching as it was circling the peninsula to come in for the landing. I was so ecstatic,” Burnette said.

A lifetime of searching, now over.

“He squeezed me so hard I felt like I couldn’t breathe at one point, but I loved it. …It’s a memory I won’t forget,” Belkin said.

This brother and sister now can’t stop talking.

“We’ve been trying to spend as much personal time as possible,” Burnette said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time at home just catching up on the 29 years that we’ve been separated,” Belkin said.

There’s also been a lot of laughing but also some tears.

“The first night I was here, I was thinking this is the first time that we were actually under the same roof together. So that really hit me hard,” Belkin said.

It was an instant connection only siblings share.

“It’s a bond that can’t be broken or replaced. It can’t be explained. It’s a whole other part of me that’s been unlocked that’s just been waiting to come out,” Burnette said.

It’s almost like they’ve never been apart.

“It’s an open book. Anything and everything that we can think of, it’s just been amazing. We both feel like we’ve known each other our whole lives,” Burnette said.

Nicole Belkin heads back to Nevada on Wednesday morning, but Jason Burnette and his wife plan to visit her in the next few months. Nicole says she has a year left of culinary school and hopes to move to Charleston after that.