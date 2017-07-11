Officials Sign Contract to Rebuild SC Bridge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Officials say they have signed a contract to rebuild the last major road closed after the historic floods of 2015. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said Monday a new U.S. Highway 21 bridge over Crane Creek near what used to be Lake Elizabeth north of Columbia should open by the end of April. Hall says the new bridge will cost about $2 million.

She says engineers were waiting for the homeowner’s association before starting the work.