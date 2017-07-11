Pope Francis adds new pathway to sainthood





VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis has created a fourth pathway to possible sainthood.

Until now, gaining consideration for sainthood in the Catholic Church required martyrdom, living a life of heroic values or — less frequently invoked — having a clear saintly reputation.

The Vatican announced Tuesday that the pope has issued a law outlining a new route: living a good Catholic life and freely accepting a certain and premature death for the good of others.

While John Paul II streamlined the canonization process, L’Osservatore Romano noted that the norms for beatification have been in place for centuries.

Under the new category, a miracle must be attributed to the candidate’s intercession before beatification, the first step toward canonization. Martyrdom, which stipulates being killed out of hatred for the faith, does not require a miracle.