SC DOT Crews Repair ‘Asphalt’ Defect on 1-26

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Traffic is once again flowing on 1-26 in Lexington County near mile marker 112 after SC DOT Crews repaired an asphalt defect.

Crews worked through the night Monday to complete repairs on the area, damaged by heavy rains.

The sinkhole backed up traffic Monday afternoon as crews worked to re-route congestion around the damaged area.