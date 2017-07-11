Tractor-trailer driver in fatal incident identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the individual who died as a result of being involved in a two-vehicle collision Monday morning.

Troy Tucker, 48, of Fort Motte was driving a tractor trailer truck that was struck by another vehicle causing it to leave the roadway at the intersection of Monticello and Campground Roads around 11 a.m., Coroner Gary Watts said.

The tractor trailer overturned and burst into flames; Tucker died at the scene due to injuries caused by the crash.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.