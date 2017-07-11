Tuesday Morning Menu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s going to be a perfect summer day to get outside and get active. And there is no shortage of things happening in the Capital City to help you do just that. Here is a look at your Tuesday Menu.

Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens

Twilight in the Garden is happening this Friday at six in the evening.

You have the chance to explore the Waterfall Junction. Hang around and you’ll also be able to enjoy a screening of Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone beginning at dusk.

Admission is three dollars for Riverbanks members and five dollars for the general public.

food and beverages also will be available for purchase.

for tickets, visit http://www.riverbanks.org

Chipotle

You can head to Chipotle for your lunch today all for a good cause.

Canine Companions for Independence will host a fundraiser at all restaurants across South Carolina today. All you have to do to get in on the deal is prior to buying your burrito bowl, mention the fundraiser, and Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to help C-C-I train and provide assistance dogs for people with disabilities.