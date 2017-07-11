UPDATE: Marine Corps Crash

Itta Bena, MS (WOLO) — Officials say at least 16 people have died in a Marine Corps Plane Crash in rural Mississippi.

Leflore County Emergency Management Director Fred Randle told local media late Monday that 16 bodies were recovered after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field.

The Marine Corps says it was operating the plane. Several reports say the aircraft was leaving Memphis, TN, but there has still been no information released on where the flight was headed before it came crashing to the ground.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

