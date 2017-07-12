Bond Set For Nephew Charged in Charles Kusko’s Murder

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Bond has been set for the man who was charged with the murder of his uncle last month.

On Wednesday a judge granted Brandon Barham a $250,000 bond. Barham faces murder and conspiracy charges in the death of Charles Kusko Jr.

Officers say Barham served as lookout when Floyd Owen broke into Kusko’s home in September of 2015 and shot him several times.

The daughters of Charles Kusko jr. say their father went above and beyond for his nephew Barham.

“He killed a man who went out on a limb for you because you messed up in life so many times,” Laurin Barnes, Kusko’s daughter said. “That’s why I think he would do it again to anyone else.”

Kusko’s two daughters spoke up at the bond hearing to keep their cousin behind bars.

“He’s capable of murdering his own flesh and blood that’s why I’m asking you not to set his bond today,” Laurin said.

Barham’s attorney, Stanley Myers blamed Owen, whopolice say pulled the trigger. Myers says Barham is being falsely accused.

” Years ago the same individual brought false charges against Barham, Myers said. “Owens is a disturbed man. He had a romantic relationship with the deceased and they had some sort of falling out. We do know he gave full blown confession and we do know that there was physical evidence and forensic evidence from Owen was inside the house. But there was absolutely no physical evidence no forensic evidence that would tie Barham inside that home.”

“To think that someone can do this and still get out there and live their lives, it’s disturbing,” Laurin said.

Now Kusko’s daughters say they’ll keep fighting for their dad.

“He would want us to continue to fight for him, to get justice for him,” Kusko’s daughter, Kaitlin Huffstetler said. “I feel very disappointed.”

It’s not over yet,” Laurin said. “He’ll have to pay for what he’s done.”

If Barham meets the 10% bond requirement, he can not contact kusko’s daughters and will have to wear an electronic monitoring device.