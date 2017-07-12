Chamber CEO: Senators should nix Export-Import Bank nominee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The leader of South Carolina’s largest business association wants South Carolina’s two U.S. senators to oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

Trump nominated Scott Garrett to lead the credit agency that helps buyers get financing to purchase U.S. exports in April. Garrett called the bank corporate welfare while in Congress in 2015.

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce CEO Ted Pitts said in a statement Wednesday that the bank is critical to help South Carolina manufacturers and needs to be reformed, not undermined.

U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott were both praised by South Carolina business leaders in 2015 for their efforts to reauthorize the bank.

Trump opposed the bank while campaigning, but told The Wall Street Journal in April that he now supports it.