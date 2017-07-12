Clemson’s Beer, Gilliam make USA Baseball roster for All-Star series

DURHAM, N.C. (Team USA) – USA Baseball announced on Wednesday its Collegiate National Team roster for the upcoming series against Japan. The roster is made up of 12 pitchers and 12 position players, and features four former USA Baseball alumni.

Seth Beer and Tim Cate each return from last year’s 2016 Collegiate National Team and join fellow USA Baseball alum Nick Madrigal who won a gold medal at the COPABE Pan Am “A” Championships in 2011 with the 14U National Team, and Andrew Vaughn, who won a gold medal at the COPABE Pan Am “AA” Championships with the 15U National Team in 2013.

The U.S. will begin its final series of the summer on Wednesday when it opens its five-game set with Japan for the 41st USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series. The event is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

Team USA leads the all-time series 22-18.

USA Baseball’s Collegiate National team won the first two international friendship series this summer against Chinese Taipei and Cuba combining to go 7-2 overall in international play.

USA Baseball’s 2017 Collegiate National Team roster:

Name, Position, Hometown, School, Class

Seth Beer, IF/OF, Suwanne, Ga., Clemson, Sophomore

Tim Cate, LHP, Manchester, Conn., Connecticut, Sophomore

Gianluca Dalatri, RHP, Wall Township N.J., North Carolina, Freshman

Jeremy Eierman, IF/OF, Warsaw, Mo., Missouri State, Sophomore

Tyler Frank, IF, Loxahatchee, Fla., Florida Atlantic, Sophomore

Ryley Gilliam , RHP, Kennesaw, Ga., Clemson, Sophomore

Steven Gingery, LHP, Huntington Beach, Calif., Texas Tech, Sophomore

Cadyn Grenier, IF, Henderson, Nev., Oregon State, Sophomore

Tyler Holton, LHP/OF, Tallahassee, Fla., Florida State, Sophomore

Grant Koch, C, Fayetteville, Ark., Arkansas, Sophomore

Nick Madrigal, IF, Elk Grove, Calif., Oregon State, Sophomore

Jake McCarthy, OF, Scranton, Pa., Virginia, Sophomore

Nick Meyer, C, Mission Viejo, Calif., Cal Poly, Sophomore

Jon Olsen, RHP, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., UCLA, Sophomore

Konnor Pilkington, LHP, Hurley, Miss., Mississippi State, Sophomore

Patrick Raby, RHP, Knoxville, Tenn., Vanderbilt, Sophomore

Braden Shewmake, IF, Wylie, Texas, Texas A&M, Freshman

Nick Sprengel, LHP, Placentia, Calif., San Diego, Sophomore

Travis Swaggerty, OF, Mandeville, La., South Alabama, Sophomore

Bryce Tucker, LHP, Apopka, Fla., Central Florida, Sophomore

Andrew Vaughn, IF, Santa Rosa, Calif., California, Freshman

Steele Walker, OF, Prosper, Texas, Oklahoma, Sophomore

Dallas Woolfolk, RHP, Southaven, Miss., Ole Miss, Sophomore

Sean Wymer, RHP, Flower Mound, Texas, TCU, Sophomore

General Manager Eric Campbell and Field Manager John Savage (UCLA) lead Team USA’s staff. Also on the coaching staff is pitching coach Troy Buckley (Long Beach State), assistant coaches Larry Lee (Cal Poly), Rick Vanderhook (Cal State Fullerton), Dave Snow and Drew Linder (Florida State).