Clemson’s Beer, Gilliam make USA Baseball roster for All-Star series

DURHAM, N.C. (Team USA) – USA Baseball announced on Wednesday its Collegiate National Team roster for the upcoming series against Japan. The roster is made up of 12 pitchers and 12 position players, and features four former USA Baseball alumni.
Seth Beer and Tim Cate each return from last year’s 2016 Collegiate National Team and join fellow USA Baseball alum Nick Madrigal who won a gold medal at the COPABE Pan Am “A” Championships in 2011 with the 14U National Team, and Andrew Vaughn, who won a gold medal at the COPABE Pan Am “AA” Championships with the 15U National Team in 2013.
The U.S. will begin its final series of the summer on Wednesday when it opens its five-game set with Japan for the 41st USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series. The event is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.
Team USA leads the all-time series 22-18.
USA Baseball’s Collegiate National team won the first two international friendship series this summer against Chinese Taipei and Cuba combining to go 7-2 overall in international play.
USA Baseball’s 2017 Collegiate National Team roster:
Name, Position, Hometown, School, Class
Seth Beer, IF/OF, Suwanne, Ga., Clemson, Sophomore
Tim Cate, LHP, Manchester, Conn., Connecticut, Sophomore
Gianluca Dalatri, RHP, Wall Township N.J., North Carolina, Freshman
Jeremy Eierman, IF/OF, Warsaw, Mo., Missouri State, Sophomore
Tyler Frank, IF, Loxahatchee, Fla., Florida Atlantic, Sophomore
Ryley Gilliam , RHP, Kennesaw, Ga., Clemson, Sophomore
Steven Gingery, LHP, Huntington Beach, Calif., Texas Tech, Sophomore
Cadyn Grenier, IF, Henderson, Nev., Oregon State, Sophomore
Tyler Holton, LHP/OF, Tallahassee, Fla., Florida State, Sophomore
Grant Koch, C, Fayetteville, Ark., Arkansas, Sophomore
Nick Madrigal, IF, Elk Grove, Calif., Oregon State, Sophomore
Jake McCarthy, OF, Scranton, Pa., Virginia, Sophomore
Nick Meyer, C, Mission Viejo, Calif., Cal Poly, Sophomore
Jon Olsen, RHP, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., UCLA, Sophomore
Konnor Pilkington, LHP, Hurley, Miss., Mississippi State, Sophomore
Patrick Raby, RHP, Knoxville, Tenn., Vanderbilt, Sophomore
Braden Shewmake, IF, Wylie, Texas, Texas A&M, Freshman
Nick Sprengel, LHP, Placentia, Calif., San Diego, Sophomore
Travis Swaggerty, OF, Mandeville, La., South Alabama, Sophomore
Bryce Tucker, LHP, Apopka, Fla., Central Florida, Sophomore
Andrew Vaughn, IF, Santa Rosa, Calif., California, Freshman
Steele Walker, OF, Prosper, Texas, Oklahoma, Sophomore
Dallas Woolfolk, RHP, Southaven, Miss., Ole Miss, Sophomore
Sean Wymer, RHP, Flower Mound, Texas, TCU, Sophomore
General Manager Eric Campbell and Field Manager John Savage (UCLA) lead Team USA’s staff. Also on the coaching staff is pitching coach Troy Buckley (Long Beach State), assistant coaches Larry Lee (Cal Poly), Rick Vanderhook (Cal State Fullerton), Dave Snow and Drew Linder (Florida State).